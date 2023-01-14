Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.37% of Copa worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.30. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $97.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen raised Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.