Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $180.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.