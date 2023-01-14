Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,574.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.