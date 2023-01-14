Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,581.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

