Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,988.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,892 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,958.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,920.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 68,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.