Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.81. Amalgamated Financial shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $711.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $33,488.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $220,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $33,488.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

