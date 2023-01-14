Amarillo National Bank Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,401.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

GOOGL opened at $92.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

