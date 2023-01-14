Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is State of Michigan Retirement System’s 4th Largest Position

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,951,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $333,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

