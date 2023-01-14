Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

