Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 276,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

