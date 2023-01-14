American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up to $15.34

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $15.77. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 696,428 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

