American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

