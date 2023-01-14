American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.
Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
