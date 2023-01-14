American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in American States Water by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,058,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American States Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American States Water by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWR. UBS Group assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

