Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $61.88

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.88, but opened at $60.35. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 28,714 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($83.87) to €74.00 ($79.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($68.82) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.