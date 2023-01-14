Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $61.88

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.88, but opened at $60.35. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 28,714 shares.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($83.87) to €74.00 ($79.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($68.82) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
