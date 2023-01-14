Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

Several research firms have commented on AM. Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

