Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,467 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 46.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 108.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

NYSE AIV opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Apartment Investment and Management

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

