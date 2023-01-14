APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys Shares of 2,640 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

