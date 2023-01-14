Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Aramark Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

