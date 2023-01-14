Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down to $30.34

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.34, but opened at $29.04. Arvinas shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 629 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Stock Up 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.