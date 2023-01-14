Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Associated Banc by 0.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 197,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

