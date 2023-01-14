Barry Canton Sells 157,798 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $236,697.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $323,583.10.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $344,768.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $166,710.67.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $186,985.26.

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $173,995.16.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $178,868.16.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $183,224.60.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $198,596.03.

On Monday, November 21st, Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,904.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of DNA opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. Research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,241,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 291,106 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,856,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

