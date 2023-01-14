Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

BECN opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

