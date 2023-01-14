Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,861 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,080,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 447.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.