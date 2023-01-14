Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $49.74, but opened at $46.69. Buckle shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 6,365 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Buckle Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

