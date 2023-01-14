Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 22,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

