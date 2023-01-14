Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 4,266.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,866 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Chart Industries worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average is $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.68 and a 12-month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.