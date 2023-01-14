Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,326 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $156.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

