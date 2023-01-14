Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Down to $18.60

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $18.18. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -925.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,405,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Clearwater Analytics news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,405,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,112.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 500,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,941,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,509,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after buying an additional 540,858 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 1,233,985 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

