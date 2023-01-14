Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Crown worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Crown by 1,040.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 71,193 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Crown by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

