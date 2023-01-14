D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,407,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total value of $423,600.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $213.91 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $229.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in VeriSign by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in VeriSign by 31.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in VeriSign by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.