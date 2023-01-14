D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,670,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $415,360.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total transaction of $404,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $213.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.18. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $229.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

