Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Datadog by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.15.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,409.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

