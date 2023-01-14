Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Datadog by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Datadog by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $184.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,409.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.15.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

