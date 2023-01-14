Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 10.77% of Delta Apparel worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 5.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $115.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.80 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $349,184.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $58,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

