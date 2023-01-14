Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $147.26 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day moving average is $151.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.