Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 982,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 265,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

EBC stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $195.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.