Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Equitrans Midstream worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after acquiring an additional 451,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after buying an additional 12,117,484 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after buying an additional 3,294,914 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.6 %

ETRN opened at $7.23 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

