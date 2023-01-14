Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,377 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 676,273 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $16.98.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

