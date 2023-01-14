Fifth Third Bancorp Has $62,000 Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NOV were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in NOV by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 227,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

