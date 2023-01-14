Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Olin were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin Stock Performance

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.