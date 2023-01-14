Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 268 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Chewy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,926,072. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -875.02 and a beta of 0.71. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.