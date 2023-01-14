Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 6,202 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

