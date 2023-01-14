Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 2,360 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

