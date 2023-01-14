First Command Bank Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,996.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings

Alphabet Trading

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $92.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

