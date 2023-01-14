First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,188 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FRC opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $199.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.12.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

