First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

