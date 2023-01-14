Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Five9 worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,373,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,480,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $138.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock worth $4,817,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

