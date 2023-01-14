Fundamentun LLC Sells 5,421 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 276,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

