GenTrust LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.09.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $239.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.83. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

