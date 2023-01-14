G&S Capital LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 13,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

